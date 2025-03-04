Atlanta Hawks Reportedly Sign Recent Knicks Player
Jacob Toppin has appeared in 16 games for the New York Knicks this season.
Earlier this week, the Knicks announced that they had waived the 24-year-old.
Via Knicks PR (on Sunday): "The New York Knicks waive Matt Ryan and Jacob Toppin"
On Tuesday, Jake Fischer of The Stein Line reported that the Atlanta Hawks will sign Toppin.
Via Fischer: "Once clearing waivers at 5 p.m., and before today’s two-way deadline, former Knicks wing Jacob Toppin plans to sign a new two-way deal with the Atlanta Hawks, per sources. He’ll have eligibility for double-digit games."
Toppin has appeared in 25 games over two years with New York.
He is the brother of Indiana Pacers (and former Knicks) forward Obi.
Via Lauren L. Williams of Atlanta Journal-Constitution: "Jacob Toppin just walked into the media room while on a tour of State Farm Arena with a Hawks representative."
The Hawks will host the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday night at State Farm Arena in Georgia.
They are the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 28-33 record in 61 games.
Over the last ten games, the Hawks have gone 5-5.
Following the Bucks, they will remain at home to host the Indiana Pacers (on Thursday).
In the G League, Toppin is averaging 24.1 points on 65.8% true shooting with 8.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game."