Atlanta Hawks Reportedly Sign Recently Waived Warriors Player
Daeqwon Plowden is coming off year where he played for the Osceola Magic (G League).
He finished the regular season with averages of 11.1 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest while shooting 47.1% from the field and 39.0% from the three-point range in 33 games (nine starts).
Recently, Plowden was waived by the Golden State Warriors after signing a two-way deal over the offseason.
On Thursday evening, Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported that Plowden will sign a contract with the Atlanta Hawks.
Via Scotto: "The Atlanta Hawks have agreed to a deal with Daeqwon Plowden, agent Drew Kelso of @OneMotiveSports told @hoopshype. Plowden was on a two-way contract with the Golden State Warriors and averaged 14.6 points and shot 39.6% from 3-point range in eight combined Summer League games."
Plowden played five seasons of college basketball for Bowling Green.
After going undrafted in 2022, he has spent each of the previous two years playing in the G League.
The 26-year-old has yet to appear in an NBA game.
Earlier this month, the College Park Skyhawks (G League affiliate of the Atlanta Hawks) announced that they had made a trade to acquire Plowden's rights.
Via Skyhawks PR on September 5: "The College Park Skyhawks have acquired the returning rights to Daeqwon Plowden, who is currently on a two-way contract with the Golden State Warriors, from the Osceola Magic in exchange for the returning rights to Rob Baker and a second round pick in the 2024 G League Draft."