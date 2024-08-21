Atlanta Hawks Reportedly Sign Talented 3-Point Shooter
Joey Hauser is coming off a season where he played for the Ontario Clippers in the G League.
During 16 Showcase Cup games, Hauser averaged 8.3 points and 3.4 rebounds per contest while shooting 47.2% from the field and 45.1% from the three-point range.
On Wednesday, Billy Reinhardt reported that Hauser will sign an exhibit 10 contract with the Atlanta Hawks.
Via Reinhardt: "Free agent forward Joey Hauser is signing a one-year Exhibit 10 deal with the Atlanta Hawks, sources say.
Hauser, who shot 43.8% from three in the G-League last season, will have an opportunity to compete for a roster spot in Atlanta."
Brad Rowland of Locked On Hawks also confirmed the news of the signing.
Via Rowland: "The Hawks are signing Joey Hauser to an Exhibit 10 deal, per source.
I believe @BillyReinhardt was first to report.
Hauser is a 25-year-old forward from Michigan State.
Played for the Pels at 2024 Summer League and for the Clippers G League team as a rookie in 2023-24."
Hauser is the brother of Boston Celtics NBA Champion (Sam Hauser).
During his senior season at Michigan State, he averaged 14.4 points, 7.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest while shooting 48.4% from the field and 46.1% from the three-point range in 34 games.
As for the Hawks, they are coming off a year where they were the tenth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 36-46 record.
They missed the NBA playoffs for the first time since the 2020 season.