Atlanta Hawks Sign Former NBA 1st-Round Pick
Tony Bradley most recently played in the NBA during the 2022-23 season when he was with the Chicago Bulls.
That year, he averaged 1.6 points per contest in 12 games.
On Monday, the Atlanta Hawks announced that they have signed Bradley (h/t Kevin Chouinard).
Via The Hawks: "The Atlanta Hawks have signed center Tony Bradley, the team announced today. Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not disclosed."
Bradley was the 28th pick in the 2017 NBA Draft out of UNC.
He has spent time with the Utah Jazz, Oklahoma City Thunder, Philadelphia 76ers (and Bulls) over six seasons.
His career averages are 4.4 points and 4.1 rebounds per contest while shooting 63.1% from the field in 179 games.
The 26-year-old has also appeared in nine NBA playoff games with Utah and Chicago.
Bradley spent last year playing in the G League.
He averaged 15.1 points, 10.2 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.9 blocks per contest while shooting 65.3% from the field in 13 regular season games (six starts).
Via NBA G League on December 30: "26 PTS 👏 15 REB 👏 5 AST 👏 4 BLK
Former NBA first round pick Tony Bradley STUFFED the stat sheet to lead the @TexasLegends to victory! He posted season-highs across the board and did it in only 27 MIN."
The Hawks will play their first preseason game on Tuesday when they host the Indiana Pacers.
On October 23, they will play the Brooklyn Nets (in Atlanta) for their first regular season game.