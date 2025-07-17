Atlanta Hawks Star Trae Young Makes Feelings Clear About Kristaps Porzingis
Kristaps Porzingis had been with the Boston Celtics for two years before getting traded to the Atlanta Hawks over the summer.
When healthy, Porzingis is among the most talented forwards in the NBA.
Recently, Hawks superstar Trae Young spoke about the addition of Porzingis (via From The Point Podcast).
Young: "Kristaps brings a lot to our team... If he's healthy for our team, the sky's the limit. Just what he brings to our team. The ability to stretch the floor. I think, now, I'll be able to get to the basket even easier. With the bigs not being able to sit in the middle of the paint. You have to guard Kristaps now at the three-point line. He's a threat from the half court up... I'm looking forward to playing with him. I know we're gonna both make our lives a lot easier."
Porzingis is coming off a year where he averaged 19.5 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.5 blocks per contest while shooting 48.3% from the field and 41.2% from the three-point range in 42 games.
He also played a major role in the Celtics winning the 2024 title over the Dallas Mavericks.
Porzingis wrote (on June 25): "Boston will always be special in my heart. Huge thank you to the organization, coaches, staff, my teammates and the fans! Class organization. Forever grateful. ☘️"
Young led the Hawks to the Eastern Conference finals during the 2021 season.
However, they have missed the NBA playoffs in each of the previous two years.