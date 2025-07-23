Atlanta Hawks Star Trae Young Makes Heartfelt Instagram Post
Trae Young is among the best point guards in the NBA at 26.
The Atlanta Hawks All-Star is also one of the most popular players with over five million followers on Instagram (and 1.7 million on X).
This week, Young made a heartfelt post to social media with his wife.
Young wrote: "Forever a special day!💍🍷"
Many fans commented on Young's post.
@femaleatlhawk: "Congrats 🧊 to u and yours ❤️"
@tvbopsg: "GOAT"
@TheRealAndrew30: "Congrats goat we all love you"
@chxnluh: "Look at my 🐐 man"
Young finished last season with averages of 24.2 points, 3.1 rebounds, 11.6 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 41.1% from the field and 34.0% from the three-point range in 76 games.
Via The NBA (on March 12): "Trae Young posted his league-leading 39th PTS & AST double-double in the Hawks victory!
35 PTS (21-21 FTM)
12 AST
7 REB
He also became the 6th player in NBA history to record 21 FTM without a miss"
Despite Young's strong season, the Hawks missed the NBA playoffs for the second straight year.
That said, there is a lot of excitement around the franchise for the 2025-26 season.
Via Evan Sidery of Forbes: "The Hawks’ current projected rotation next season:
Starters: Trae Young, Dyson Daniels, Zaccharie Risacher, Jalen Johnson, Kristaps Porzingis
Second Unit: Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Luke Kennard, Asa Newell, Onyeka Okongwu
Atlanta is a team poised to take a significant jump."
Young is going into his eighth NBA season.