Fastbreak

Atlanta Hawks Star Trae Young Makes Heartfelt Instagram Post

Trae Young make a post to Instagram.

Ben Stinar

Mar 6, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) does an interview after a victory over the Indiana Pacers at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Mar 6, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) does an interview after a victory over the Indiana Pacers at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Trae Young is among the best point guards in the NBA at 26.

The Atlanta Hawks All-Star is also one of the most popular players with over five million followers on Instagram (and 1.7 million on X).

This week, Young made a heartfelt post to social media with his wife.

Young wrote: "Forever a special day!💍🍷"

Many fans commented on Young's post.

@femaleatlhawk: "Congrats 🧊 to u and yours ❤️"

@tvbopsg: "GOAT"

@TheRealAndrew30: "Congrats goat we all love you"

@chxnluh: "Look at my 🐐 man"

Trae Young
OKC Metro High School Sports Awards featuring Trae Young in Norman, Okla., Tuesday, June 10, 2025. / BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Young finished last season with averages of 24.2 points, 3.1 rebounds, 11.6 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 41.1% from the field and 34.0% from the three-point range in 76 games.

Via The NBA (on March 12): "Trae Young posted his league-leading 39th PTS & AST double-double in the Hawks victory!

35 PTS (21-21 FTM)
12 AST
7 REB

He also became the 6th player in NBA history to record 21 FTM without a miss"

Despite Young's strong season, the Hawks missed the NBA playoffs for the second straight year.

That said, there is a lot of excitement around the franchise for the 2025-26 season.

Via Evan Sidery of Forbes: "The Hawks’ current projected rotation next season:

Starters: Trae Young, Dyson Daniels, Zaccharie Risacher, Jalen Johnson, Kristaps Porzingis

Second Unit: Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Luke Kennard, Asa Newell, Onyeka Okongwu

Atlanta is a team poised to take a significant jump."

Trae Young
Apr 1, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) on the court before the game against the Portland Trail Blazers at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Young is going into his eighth NBA season.

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar covers basketball for ''Ball Around on SI'' and ''Fastbreak on SI'' and other Hilltop30 Media Group sites on the Sports Illustrated network.