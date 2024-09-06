Atlanta Hawks Star Trae Young Reacts To Heartbreaking News
Rich Homie Quan was an extremely notable rapper who had a lot of fans and popular songs.
On Thursday, it was announced that the 34-year-old had passed away.
Via Rolling Stone: "Rich Homie Quan, the rapper who created Atlanta hits as both a solo artist and member of Rich Gang, has died at age 34, a family member confirms."
Many people reacted to the news on social media.
One person who sent out a post was Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young.
His post had over 2,000 likes and 56,000 impressions in nine hours.
Young wrote: "The A lost a a great Artist but an even better Person today… always check on your brothers man. 💔"
The Hawks also sent out a post.
Via The Atlanta Hawks: "Rest in power, Rich Homie Quan.
A beloved member of our community and a powerful presence in Atlanta’s music world ❤️"
People responded to both posts from Young and the Hawks.
Via @Thrilla_dondada: "Facts"
Via @Lebronin1: "Life just isn’t fair Trae"
Via @aazonwoods22: "Rest in peace to the best one in the music industry"
Via @fonsosaintdom: "RIP to an ATL Legend"
Young is coming off another stellar season for the Hawks and has become one of the most notable Atlanta athletes of all time.
The three-time NBA All-Star averaged 25.7 points, 2.8 rebounds, 10.8 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 43.0% from the field and 37.3% from the three-point range in 54 games.
However, the Hawks missed the playoffs for the first time since 2020.