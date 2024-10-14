Atlanta Hawks Star Trae Young Reacts To Vince Carter News
Vince Carter was one of the most exciting players to ever compete in the NBA.
The eight-time NBA All-Star spent the final two years of his career with Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks.
On Sunday, Carter was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame.
The Hawks sent him a congratulatory social media post.
Via The Hawks: "Orange jacket fits just right 🤩
Congrats on your induction into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame, Vince Carter!"
Young reposted the post to his Instagram story with a message.
He wrote: "H.O.F. VINCE CARTER !"
Carter was able to be a mentor for Young during his first two seasons in the NBA.
The year after he retired, Young led the Hawks to the Eastern Conference finals.
It's fair to assume that Carter had a large impact on the entire organization.
Carter also played for the Toronto Raptors, New Jersey Nets, Orlando Magic, Phoenix Suns, Dallas Mavericks, Memphis Grizzlies and Sacramento Kings over his 22 seasons in the NBA.
He made all eight of his All-Star Games with the Nets and Raptors.
His career averages were 16.7 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 43.5% from the field and 37.1% from the three-point range in 1,541 regular season games.
As for Young, the three-time NBA All-Star has established himself among the top point guards in the league.
The Hawks will play their first game of the 2024-25 regular season on October 23 when they host the Brooklyn Nets.