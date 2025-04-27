Atlanta Hawks Star Trae Young Sends Message To Shedeur Sanders
On Saturday, former Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders was drafted by the Cleveland Browns with the 144th pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
He had been seen as a prospect who could have one of the first ten picks.
Via Front Office Sports: "Shedeur Sanders has been drafted 144th overall by the Cleveland Browns.
Once projected top 3, his slide to the 5th round cost him over $40 million."
After the selection, Sanders made a post to Instagram that had over 500,000 likes in less than 24 hours.
He captioned his post: "Thank you @clevelandbrowns for an OPPORTUNITY !!!!!!! THANK YOU GOD 🙏🙏🙏🙏"
There were over 19,000 comments on his post.
One person who left a message was Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young.
His comment had 215 likes in four hours.
Young wrote: "Do ya thing Killa!"
Since Young is one of the best young stars in the NBA, many people will likely enjoy seeing his support of Sanders.
The Browns are coming off a tough season where they went 3-14.
They now have a lot of quarterbacks to pick from on their roster.
Via ESPN's Adam Schefter: "Browns’ new QB room:
🏈Deshaun Watson 🏈Kenny Pickett 🏈Joe Flacco 🏈Dillon Gabriel 🏈Shedeur Sanders"
As for Young, he is coming off a year where he made his fourth NBA All-Star Game.
He finished the season with averages of 24.2 points, 3.1 rebounds, 11.6 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 41.1% from the field and 34.0% from the three-point range.