Atlanta Hawks Star Trae Young Sends Message To Shedeur Sanders

Trae Young commented on Shedeur Sanders' Instagram post.

Ben Stinar

Dec 20, 2023; Houston, Texas, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) reacts after a play during the fourth quarter against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
Dec 20, 2023; Houston, Texas, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) reacts after a play during the fourth quarter against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

On Saturday, former Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders was drafted by the Cleveland Browns with the 144th pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

He had been seen as a prospect who could have one of the first ten picks.

Via Front Office Sports: "Shedeur Sanders has been drafted 144th overall by the Cleveland Browns.

Once projected top 3, his slide to the 5th round cost him over $40 million."

After the selection, Sanders made a post to Instagram that had over 500,000 likes in less than 24 hours.

He captioned his post: "Thank you @clevelandbrowns for an OPPORTUNITY !!!!!!! THANK YOU GOD 🙏🙏🙏🙏"

There were over 19,000 comments on his post.

One person who left a message was Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young.

His comment had 215 likes in four hours.

Young wrote: "Do ya thing Killa!"

Since Young is one of the best young stars in the NBA, many people will likely enjoy seeing his support of Sanders.

The Browns are coming off a tough season where they went 3-14.

They now have a lot of quarterbacks to pick from on their roster.

Via ESPN's Adam Schefter: "Browns’ new QB room:

🏈Deshaun Watson 🏈Kenny Pickett 🏈Joe Flacco 🏈Dillon Gabriel 🏈Shedeur Sanders"

As for Young, he is coming off a year where he made his fourth NBA All-Star Game.

He finished the season with averages of 24.2 points, 3.1 rebounds, 11.6 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 41.1% from the field and 34.0% from the three-point range.

Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.