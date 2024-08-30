Atlanta Hawks Star Trae Young Sends Out Bold Instagram Post
Trae Young has clearly established himself among the elite players in the NBA.
The Atlanta Hawks superstar has put up sensational numbers through his first six seasons.
He is coming off a year where he averaged 25.7 points, 2.8 rebounds, 10.8 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 43.0% from the field and 37.3% from the three-point range in 54 games.
On Thursday, the All-Star point guard made a post to Instagram with a bold caption.
His post had over 36,000 likes in three hours.
Young wrote: "Getting back to my old self, just another level"
While Young had another excellent season, he dealt with his first significant injury.
He missed 28 games, which is the most he has been absent for in his career.
In addition, the Hawks were unable to make the NBA playoffs for the first time since the 2020 season.
They were the 10th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 36-46 record and lost to the Chicago Bulls in the play-in tournament.
Next season, the team will look a lot different, as the Hawks traded 2022 NBA All-Star Dejounte Murray to the New Orleans Pelicans.
Young led the Hawks to the Eastern Conference finals in 2021 without another All-Star on the team.
He has the ability to take the Hawks on a deep run in the playoffs if they can continue to surround him with the right talent.
His career averages are 25.5 points, 3.6 rebounds, 9.5 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 43.6% from the field and 35.5% from the three-point range.