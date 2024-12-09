Atlanta Hawks Starter Reportedly On Trading Block
Clint Capela has been one of the most consistent centers in the NBA over the last nine years.
While the 30-year-old has never made an NBA All-Star Game, he is a very reliable starter with a lot of experience.
Currently, Capela is averaging 10.2 points, 9.3 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.0 blocks per contest while shooting 58.3% from the field in 24 games.
There have been a lot of trade rumors over the past year about the Atlanta Hawks being open to moving Capela.
The latest report comes (on Sunday) from Marc Stein of The Stein Line (h/t HoopsHype).
Via Stein's article on Substack: "Clint Capela is regarded as the Atlanta big man most available this Trade Season."
The Hawks got off to a slow start to the season, but they have been one of the hottest teams in the league over the last week.
Before losing to the Denver Nuggets on Sunday, they had been in the middle of a six-game winning streak.
They are currently the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference with a 13-12 record in 25 games.
Capela is 11th NBA season (fifth playing for the Hawks).
He has made the Conference finals three times (twice with the Houston Rockets) and once with the Hawks.
His career averages are 12.2 points, 10.6 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.5 blocks per contest while shooting 62.0% from the field in 633 games.
There is no question Capela would be an intriguing addition to several contenders around the NBA.
He will be a free agent this summer.