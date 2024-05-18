Atlanta Hawks Starter Will Be A Free Agent This Summer
Saddiq Bey is coming off a strong season where he averaged 13.7 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest while shooting 41.6% from the field and 31.6% from the three-point range in 63 games (51 starts).
However, the former Villanova star got injured at the end of the season.
Via The Atlanta Hawks on March 28: "Saddiq Bey underwent successful surgery yesterday to repair the torn left anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in his left knee. The surgery was performed by Dr. Riley Williams at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York. Bey sustained the injury during the 3/10 game vs. New Orleans. He will remain in New York for approximately the next 10 days to begin his recovery."
Bey will now become a restricted free agent this summer.
He has been an extremely productive player for Atlanta, so it will be interesting to see what he gets offered (following the injury).
Bey was initially the 19th pick in the 2020 NBA Draft by the Detroit Pistons.
He spent part of three seasons with Detroit before getting traded to the Hawks during the 2022-23 season.
His career averages are 14.1 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest while shooting 40.8% from the field and 35.2% from the three-point range in 292 regular season games.
In addition, Bey has appeared in six NBA playoff games.
The Hawks were the tenth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 36-46 record.
They lost to the Chicago Bulls in the play-in tournament.