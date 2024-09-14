Fastbreak

Atlanta Hawks Still Owe Player $70 Million

The Atlanta Hawks still owe De'Andre Hunter nearly $70 million.

Ben Stinar

Apr 27, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks general manager Landry Fields on the court before game six of the 2023 NBA playoffs against the Boston Celtics at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Apr 27, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks general manager Landry Fields on the court before game six of the 2023 NBA playoffs against the Boston Celtics at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

De'Andre Hunter is coming off his fifth season in the NBA with the Atlanta Hawks.

The former Virginia star finished the year with averages of 15.6 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest while shooting 45.9% from the field and 38.5% from the three-point range in 57 games.

Mar 30, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter (12) is introduced before a game against the Milwaukee Bucks at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Hunter is an intriguing player who is only 26, so it's possible he could still improve over the next few seasons.

Next year, he will be paid $21.7 million, and he still has nearly $70 million left on his contract over the next three seasons.

There have been a lot of rumors about the Hawks looking to trade Hunter over the previous two seasons.

Via Evan Sidery on June 26: "With the Hawks preparing to select Zaccharie Risacher, De’Andre Hunter is being shopped to interested teams.

Hunter, the No. 4 pick from the 2019 draft, has three years remaining on his current deal.

Atlanta will move forward with Jalen Johnson and Risacher on the wing."

While the rumors were hot during that period of the NBA Draft and free agency, Hunter appears to be heading into his sixth season with the Hawks.

On the other hand, he could end up being a player that gets discussed at the 2025 trade deadline.

Apr 12, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter (12) reacts after making a three point shot in the second half against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images / Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

Hunter was the fourth pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.

His career averages are 14.3 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest while shooting 44.7% from the field and 36.3% from the three-point range in 263 regular season games.

He helped the Hawks reach the Eastern Conference finals in 2021.

Ben Stinar

BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.