Atlanta Hawks Urged To Bring Back Former NBA 1st-Round Pick

Many fans would like to see the return of Cam Reddish.

Ben Stinar

Jun 20, 2019; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Cam Reddish (Duke) walks onto the stage after being selected as the number ten overall pick to the Atlanta Hawks in the first round of the 2019 NBA Draft at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Cam Reddish spent part of the 2024-25 season playing for the Los Angeles Lakers.

He had averages of 3.2 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 40.4% from the field and 27.7% from the three-point range in 33 games.

On July 24, Reddish still remains a free agent who is available to sign with any team in the league.

Recently, many fans on social media urged to the Atlanta Hawks to bring back Reddish (h/t Hawks Lead).

He was the 10th pick in the 2019 NBA Draft (by the Hawks) out of Duke.

@BigGerm478: "BEEN SAYING THIS"

@_VictorRashad_: "lol I’ll rt this one . We need him to come back and accept his role ! He’d be an amazing fit"

@getoffmypxge: "Let’s come home cam"

@mdotMika: "I always wanted him back since he left… showed who he can be in the 2021 playoff stimt"

@tjhook47: "Bring Cam back to the A, Hawks!"

@natefrazi3r: "dream offseason would be complete"

@Chicosnametag: "We lost caris levert he def fits"

Reddish played part of three seasons for the Hawks.

He had averages of 11.1 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 38.5% from the field and 32.9% from the three-point range in 118 games (62 starts).

The 25-year-old has also spent time with the Portland Trail Blazers and New York Knicks over six seasons.

Via @ohokvontae: "I still can’t believe Cam Reddish didn’t at least become a high floor rotation player in the league.

I’ll never understand how that happens."

