Atlanta Hawks Waive Recently Signed Player
Earlier this month, the Atlanta Hawks signed former Michigan State star Joey Hauser.
Billy Reinhardt had initially reported that the contract was an Exhibit 10.
Via Reinhardt on August 21: "Free agent forward Joey Hauser is signing a one-year Exhibit 10 deal with the Atlanta Hawks, sources say.
Hauser, who shot 43.8% from three in the G-League last season, will have an opportunity to compete for a roster spot in Atlanta."
On Monday, the Hawks (as expected) waived Hauser.
Via InsideHoops.com NBA: "The Atlanta Hawks have waived forward Joey Hauser."
Hauser will now likely begin his season with the College Park Skyhawks (G League).
He is coming off a year where he played for the Ontario Clippers.
In 16 Showcase Cup games, Hauser averaged 8.3 points and 3.4 rebounds per contest while shooting 47.2% from the field and 45.1% from the three-point range.
The Skyhawks also acquired his rights in a trade over the offseason.
Via Skyhawks PR on September 11: "In a related move, the College Park Skyhawks have acquired the returning rights to Joey Hauser from the San Diego Clippers in exchange for the 2025 1st round pick from Memphis (via IMA)."
The Hawks finished last season as the tenth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 36-46 record.
They lost to the Chicago Bulls in the play-in tournament, so they were unable to make the NBA playoffs for the first time since the 2020 season (four years ago).
That said, the Hawks have a talented roster led by All-Star point guard Trae Young.