Atlanta Mayor Reacts To Anthony Edwards' Instagram Post
Anthony Edwards is coming off the best season of his four-year career in the NBA.
The Minnesota Timberwolves superstar finished the year with averages of 25.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 46.1% from the field and 35.7% from the three-point range.
This summer, Edwards played for Team USA at the 2024 Olympics in Paris.
He was the youngest player on the roster, but played a huge role in the team winning the Gold medal.
They beat France by a score of 98-87 (on Saturday), and Edwards had eight points, one rebound and one steal while shooting 4/5 from the field.
After capturing his first career Gold medal, Edwards made a post to Instagram that had over 730,000 likes and 3,000 comments.
Edwards captioned his post: "Aint nun new"
One person who left a comment was Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens.
Dickens wrote: "The champ is here!!!!! 🔥🔥🔥"
Edwards is from Atlanta and played his high school basketball for Holy Spirit.
He then played one season of college basketball for the Georgia Bulldogs.
The 23-year-old was the first pick in the 2020 NBA Draft by the Timberwolves.
They have made the NBA playoffs in three of his first four seasons and are coming off a year where they were the third seed in the Western Conference with a 56-26 record.
The Timberwolves reached the Western Conference finals for the first time since the 2004 season.
However, they lost to the Dallas Mavericks in five games.