Atlanta Mayor Reacts To Anthony Edwards' Instagram Post

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens commented on Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards' Instagram post.

Apr 23, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) dances against the Phoenix Suns in the fourth quarter during game two of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 23, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) dances against the Phoenix Suns in the fourth quarter during game two of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports / Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

Anthony Edwards is coming off the best season of his four-year career in the NBA.

The Minnesota Timberwolves superstar finished the year with averages of 25.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 46.1% from the field and 35.7% from the three-point range.

May 30, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; NBA referee Marc Davis (8) talks to Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) during the second quarter in game five of the western conference finals for the 2024 NBA playoffs against the Dallas Mavericks at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports / Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

This summer, Edwards played for Team USA at the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

He was the youngest player on the roster, but played a huge role in the team winning the Gold medal.

They beat France by a score of 98-87 (on Saturday), and Edwards had eight points, one rebound and one steal while shooting 4/5 from the field.

After capturing his first career Gold medal, Edwards made a post to Instagram that had over 730,000 likes and 3,000 comments.

Edwards captioned his post: "Aint nun new"

One person who left a comment was Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens.

Dickens wrote: "The champ is here!!!!! 🔥🔥🔥"

Andre Dickens' Comment / August 10

Edwards is from Atlanta and played his high school basketball for Holy Spirit.

He then played one season of college basketball for the Georgia Bulldogs.

Dec 14, 2019; Tempe, AZ, USA; Georgia Bulldogs guard Anthony Edwards (5) with head coach Tom Crean against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports / Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The 23-year-old was the first pick in the 2020 NBA Draft by the Timberwolves.

They have made the NBA playoffs in three of his first four seasons and are coming off a year where they were the third seed in the Western Conference with a 56-26 record.

The Timberwolves reached the Western Conference finals for the first time since the 2004 season.

However, they lost to the Dallas Mavericks in five games.

