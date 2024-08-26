Fastbreak

Atlanta Mayor Reacts To Anthony Edwards Instagram Video

Andre Dickens commented on Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards' Instagram post.

Ben Stinar

Dec 30, 2023; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) smiles as he gives an interview after defeating the Los Angeles Lakers at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 30, 2023; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) smiles as he gives an interview after defeating the Los Angeles Lakers at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports / Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

Anthony Edwards has had an incredible four months of basketball.

After leading the Minnesota Timberwolves to the Western Conference finals for the first time since the 2004 season, he won his first career Gold medal with Team USA at the Olympics in Paris.

He will finally be able to take some time off before training camps open up next month.

A
Aug 10, 2024; Paris, France; United States shooting guard Stephen Curry (4) and guard Anthony Edwards (5) celebrate after defeating France in the men's basketball gold medal game during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Accor Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports / Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Recently, Edwards posted a video of him getting shots up at Georgia Tech (he is from Atlanta).

His post (via Instagram) had over 240,000 likes and 2,000 comments.

Edwards captioned his post: "Real Atl Playa, I show misses 2"

One person who left a comment was the Mayor of Atlanta (Andre Dickens).

Dickens wrote: "Practicing at Ga Tech while Ga Tech football team beats FSU today in Ireland. Nice work."

Andre Dickens' Comment
Andre Dickens' Comment / August, 2024

Dickens also commented on a post from Edwards (after the Olympics).

Anthony Edwards
Aug 10, 2024; Paris, France; United States guard Anthony Edwards (5) reacts against France in the second half in the men's basketball gold medal game during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Accor Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports / Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Following his high school career (in Atlanta), Edwards remained in the state to play one season of college basketball for Tom Crean at Georgia.

He appears to always return to the city following the NBA season.

Anthony Edward
Dec 14, 2019; Tempe, AZ, USA; Georgia Bulldogs guard Anthony Edwards (5) with head coach Tom Crean against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports / Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Edwards was the first pick in the 2020 NBA Draft and has spent all four seasons of his pro career with the Timberwolves.

He is coming off an outstanding season where he averaged 25.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 46.1% from the field and 35.7% from the three-point range in 79 games.

The Timberwolves were the third seed in the Western Conference with a 56-26 record.

Published
Ben Stinar

BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.