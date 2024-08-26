Atlanta Mayor Reacts To Anthony Edwards Instagram Video
Anthony Edwards has had an incredible four months of basketball.
After leading the Minnesota Timberwolves to the Western Conference finals for the first time since the 2004 season, he won his first career Gold medal with Team USA at the Olympics in Paris.
He will finally be able to take some time off before training camps open up next month.
Recently, Edwards posted a video of him getting shots up at Georgia Tech (he is from Atlanta).
His post (via Instagram) had over 240,000 likes and 2,000 comments.
Edwards captioned his post: "Real Atl Playa, I show misses 2"
One person who left a comment was the Mayor of Atlanta (Andre Dickens).
Dickens wrote: "Practicing at Ga Tech while Ga Tech football team beats FSU today in Ireland. Nice work."
Dickens also commented on a post from Edwards (after the Olympics).
Following his high school career (in Atlanta), Edwards remained in the state to play one season of college basketball for Tom Crean at Georgia.
He appears to always return to the city following the NBA season.
Edwards was the first pick in the 2020 NBA Draft and has spent all four seasons of his pro career with the Timberwolves.
He is coming off an outstanding season where he averaged 25.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 46.1% from the field and 35.7% from the three-point range in 79 games.
The Timberwolves were the third seed in the Western Conference with a 56-26 record.