Austin Reaves' Behind-The-Back Pass To LeBron James Went Viral In Lakers-Magic Game
On Monday night, the Los Angeles Lakers are playing the Orlando Magic (in Florida).
During the first half, Austin Reaves made an excellent pass to LeBron James that got a lot of views on social media.
Via The NBA: "AUSTIN REAVES BEHIND-THE-BACK TO LEBRON!!!
LeBron finishes with the reserve for an easy"
Reaves had eight points, three rebounds and three assists while shooting 3/6 from the field and 1/3 from the three-point range in his first 12 minutes of playing time.
Many people reacted to the highlight on X.
@amyknowsball: "Austin Reaves is becoming one of the best playmakers in the NBA
He consistently makes passes/plays that only the Lukas, Jokics, LeBrons can make"
@big_business_: "Austin Reaves is so good at the game of basketball"
@Tammy_UTD: "His playmaking leap has been insane"
Reaves came into the night with averages of 19.7 points, 4.5 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 45.1% from the field and 36.5% from the three-point range in 62 games.
The former Oklaohma star is in his fourth NBA season (all with the Lakers).
Via StatMamba: "On pace to have the highest scoring season by an undrafted Lakers player since 1953."
The Lakers are the fourth seed in the Western Conference with a 43-27 record in 70 games.
They are 4-6 over their last ten (and have lost two in a row).
Following the Magic, the Lakers will visit Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday evening in Indianapolis.