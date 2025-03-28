Austin Reaves Does Something No Lakers Guard Has Done Since Kobe Bryant
Austin Reaves is having a fantastic season for the Los Angeles Lakers.
Over the last few weeks, the former Oklaohma star has had an outstadning stretch of games.
In fact, Reaves made Lakers history with his recent play.
Via StatMamba: "Austin Reaves last ten games:
25.9 PPG
5.3 RPG
6.3 APG
51/34/94%
The first Laker guard since Kobe (2013) to have a 10-game span averaging 25/5/5 on 50% FG."
The Lakers are coming off a 119-117 loss to the Chicago Bulls.
Despite the loss, Reaves finished with 30 points, one rebound, three assists and two blocks while shooting 10/17 from the field and 3/9 from the three-point range in 37 minutes of playing time.
Via @Klutch_23: "Austin Reaves’ last 9 games:
28 points 8 rebounds
37 points 8 rebounds 13 assists
28 points 4 rebounds 6 assists
30 points 7 rebounds 6 assists
22 points 5 rebounds 8 assists
22 points 5 assists
18 points 6 rebounds 4 assists
24 points 4 rebounds 5 assists
30 points 3 rebounds"
Reaves has spent all four seasons of his NBA career with the Lakers.
He is averaging 19.9 points, 4.4 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 45.4% from the field and 35.8% from the three-point range in 65 games.
The Lakers are the fourth seed in the Western Conference with a 44-29 record in 73 games.
They have gone 4-6 over their last ten.