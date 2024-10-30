Austin Reaves' Injury Status For Lakers-Cavs Game
On Wednesday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers will face off against the Cleveland Cavaliers in Ohio.
For the game, Austin Reaves is on the injury report, but he is listed as probable, so he should be available.
Reaves is averaging 19.3 points, 7.0 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.5 steals per contest while shooting 54.7% from the field and 48.0% from the three-point range through his first four games.
Via Underdog NBA: "Austin Reaves (thigh) probable for Wednesday."
The Lakers are currently 3-1 in their first four games of the new season.
After starting out 3-0, they most recently lost to Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns by a score of 109-105.
Reaves finished the loss with 23 points, eight rebounds, three assists and two steals while shooting 8/15 from the field and 5/9 from the three-point range in 38 minutes of playing time.
Following the Cavs, the Lakers will play their next game on Friday evening when they visit the Toronto Raptors in Canada.
Via Underdog NBA: "Status alert: Austin Reaves (thigh) participating in shootaround Wednesday."
As for the Cavs, they are a perfect 4-0 to start the season.
They most recently beat the New York Knicks (in Manhattan) by a socre of 110-104.
Darius Garland led the way with 34 points, three rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks while shooting 12/29 from the field in 33 minutes of playing time.
Following Los Angeles, the Cavs will host the Orlando Magic on Friday evening in Ohio.