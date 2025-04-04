Austin Reaves Made Los Angeles Lakers History Against Warriors
On Thursday night, Austin Reaves and the Los Angeles Lakers lost to the Golden State Warriors by a score of 123-116 (at home).
Despite the loss, Reaves put up 31 points, six rebounds, three assists and one block while shooting 10/20 from the field and 9/16 from the three-point range in 40 minutes of playing time.
Via Sam Quinn of CBS Sports: "I don’t have much analysis I want to add to this at the moment, I just think it’s preposterous how good Austin Reaves has gotten. We’ve had great undrafted players before, but they’re usually defender/role player types. Scorers like this just don’t get passed on 60 times."
Reaves also made Lakers history.
Via Ryan Ward of Lakers Nation: "Per Lakers: Austin Reaves finished with 31 points (10-20 FG, 9-16 3FG, 2-3 FT) tonight vs. GSW.
Reaves' nine 3-pointers mark his career high for triples made in a game. He moved into third place all-time in Lakers history for threes made in a single season (182)."
Reaves is in his fourth season in the NBA (all with the Lakers).
The former Oklahoma star is averaging 20.1 points, 4.5 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 45.6% from the field and 36.7% from the three-point range in 68 games.
With the loss, the Lakers are now 46-30 in 76 games, which has them as the fourth seed.
They will remain at home to host the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday night in Los Angeles.