Fastbreak

Austin Reaves Makes Brutally Honest Denver Nuggets Statement

Los Angeles Lakers star Austin Reaves spoke about the Denver Nuggets.

Ben Stinar

Mar 16, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves (15) leaves the court after the game against the Phoenix Suns at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Mar 16, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves (15) leaves the court after the game against the Phoenix Suns at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

On Wednesday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers will play the Denver Nuggets in California.

The Lakers have had their struggles against Denver over the previous few seasons.

They have gone 2-13 in their last 15 games against the Nuggets (including playoffs).

NBA
Feb 22, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) and Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) hug before the game at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images / Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

Before Wednesday's showdown, Austin Reaves spoke about the Nuggets.

Reaves (h/t ESPN's Dave McMenamin):"Obviously, they've kicked our a** the last couple postseasons, and we want to return the favor, but you want to beat everybody you play."

The Lakers got swept by the Nuggets in the 2023 Western Conference finals.

They then lost in the first round of the 2024 NBA playoffs (in five games) to the Nuggets.

Reaves is currently in the middle of an impressive stretch.

He has scored 28+ points in each of the previous four games.

Via Hoop Central: "AUSTIN REAVES LAST 4 GAMES:

28 PTS - 3 AST - 8 REB - 58% FG
37 PTS - 13 AST - 8 REB - 50% FG
28 PTS - 6 AST - 4 REB - 47% FG
30 PTS - 6 AST - 7 REB - 57% FG

PUTTING UP NUMBERS."

The former Oklahoma star is averaging 19.6 points, 4.5 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 44.6% from the field and 36.6% from the three-point range in 60 games.

NBA
Mar 17, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves (15) reacts after a three-point basket in the second half against the San Antonio Spurs at the Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Right now, the Lakers are the fourth seed with a 42-25 record.

Meanwhile, the Nuggets are one spot ahead (as the third seed) with a 44-25 record.

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.