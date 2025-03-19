Austin Reaves Makes Brutally Honest Denver Nuggets Statement
On Wednesday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers will play the Denver Nuggets in California.
The Lakers have had their struggles against Denver over the previous few seasons.
They have gone 2-13 in their last 15 games against the Nuggets (including playoffs).
Before Wednesday's showdown, Austin Reaves spoke about the Nuggets.
Reaves (h/t ESPN's Dave McMenamin):"Obviously, they've kicked our a** the last couple postseasons, and we want to return the favor, but you want to beat everybody you play."
The Lakers got swept by the Nuggets in the 2023 Western Conference finals.
They then lost in the first round of the 2024 NBA playoffs (in five games) to the Nuggets.
Reaves is currently in the middle of an impressive stretch.
He has scored 28+ points in each of the previous four games.
Via Hoop Central: "AUSTIN REAVES LAST 4 GAMES:
28 PTS - 3 AST - 8 REB - 58% FG
37 PTS - 13 AST - 8 REB - 50% FG
28 PTS - 6 AST - 4 REB - 47% FG
30 PTS - 6 AST - 7 REB - 57% FG
PUTTING UP NUMBERS."
The former Oklahoma star is averaging 19.6 points, 4.5 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 44.6% from the field and 36.6% from the three-point range in 60 games.
Right now, the Lakers are the fourth seed with a 42-25 record.
Meanwhile, the Nuggets are one spot ahead (as the third seed) with a 44-25 record.