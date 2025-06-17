Austin Reaves Makes Feelings Clear About Lakers Future
Austin Reaves has been one of the most important players on the Los Angeles Lakers.
The former Oklahoma star is coming off a productive season where he averaged 20.2 points, 4.5 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 46.0% from the field and 37.7% from the three-point range in 73 games.
At his recent basketball camp, Reaves made his feelings clear about playing for the Lakers.
Reaves (via K8 News): "I want to be in L.A. If they want to trade me, then we'll start something new somewhere else, but like I said, I want to be in L.A. I want to play my whole career in L.A. I love it there. I love the fans, I love the weather, I love the golf, and obviously, the Lakers is the best organization in basketball."
Lakers fans will enjoy hearing Reaves opening up about his loyalty to the franchise.
At just 27, he is only now hitting the prime of his career.
Via Real Sports (on December 29): "Lakers to record 50 PTS, 15 REB, & 25 AST over any 2-game span:
LeBron James
Kobe Bryant
Magic Johnson
Austin Reaves"
The Lakers finished this past season as the third seed in the Western Conference with a 50-32 record.
Despite a strong end to the season, they lost to Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the NBA playoffs (in five games).
Via @BronMuse: "Austin Reaves through the years: @statmuse
7.3 PPG — 1st season 13.0 PPG — 2nd season 15.9 PPG — 3rd season 20.2 PPG — 4th season"