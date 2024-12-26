Austin Reaves Makes Instagram Post After Game-Winning Shot In Lakers-Warriors
On Wednesday night, the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Golden State Warriors by a score of 115-113 (on the road).
They were also playing without D'Angelo Russell and Anthony Davis.
With the score tied at 113, Austin Reaves made a game-winning layup.
Via Jovan Buha of The Athletic: "Final: Lakers 115, Warriors 113
Austin Reaves' layup wins it. AR posted his first triple-double of the season: 26 pts, 10 rebs and 10 asts. His best game of the season. LeBron had 31 pts and 10 asts. No AD for the final 41 minutes. LA is 17-13.
Up next: vs. the Kings on Sat."
After the huge win, Reaves made a post to Instagram that had over 100,000 likes in less than 24 hours.
Reaves captioned his post: "Merry Christmas 💜🎄💛"
Reaves is now averaging 17.4 points, 4.1 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 43.8% from the field and 35.5% from the three-point range in 25 games.