Austin Reaves' Move On Russell Westbrook Went Viral In Nuggets-Lakers Game
On Wednesday night, the Los Angeles Lakers played the Denver Nuggets (at home).
The Lakers dominated, winning by a score of 120-108.
Austin Reaves finished with 22 points, five rebounds, eight assists, two steals and one block while shooting 8/16 from the field in 36 minutes of playing time.
Via Hoop Central: "AUSTIN REAVES LAST 5 GAMES:
28 PTS - 3 AST - 8 REB - 58% FG
37 PTS - 13 AST - 8 REB - 50% FG
28 PTS - 6 AST - 4 REB - 47% FG
30 PTS - 6 AST - 7 REB - 57% FG
22 PTS - 8 AST - 5 REB - 50% FG"
Reaves also had a big highlight on 2017 MVP Russell Westbrook that got a lot of views on social media.
Via @LADEig: "AUSTIN COOKED RUSSELL WESTBROOK 🥶"
Reaves is having an extremely productive season with averages of 19.6 points, 4.5 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 44.7% from the field and 36.4% from the three-point range in 61 games.