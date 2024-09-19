Austin Reaves Reacts To D'Angelo Russell's Instagram Post

D’ANGELO RUSSELL



🥶 76 games played

🥶 32.7 minutes

🥶 18.0 points

🥶 6.3 assists

🥶 3.1 rebounds

🥶 46/42/83 splits

🥶 +184 +/-



While having his name in trade rumors all year, D’Lo decided to have his best season setting a Lakers franchise high in 3 pointers made. pic.twitter.com/DKgs4huCFj