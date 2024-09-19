Austin Reaves Reacts To D'Angelo Russell's Instagram Post
D'Angelo Russell and Austin Reaves have had excellent chemistry on the Los Angeles Lakers over the previous two seasons.
Recently, Russell made a post to Instagram with a clip from his recent golf event (which Reaves attended).
Russell captioned his post: "The Movie 🎥⛳️ @thebackyardgolf @youtube"
There were over 10,000 likes and 100 comments.
One person who left a comment was Reaves.
Reaves wrote: "Elite ⛳️"
Mike Conley, Phil Handy, Jared Dudley, Malik Monk and DeAndre Jordan were also among the people who liked Russell's post.
Lakers fans will likely love seeing two of the most popular players on the team interact off the court.
The entire video from the golf event was posted to YouTube.
Russell is coming off one of the best seasons of his nine-year career.
The Lakers point guard averaged 18.0 points, 3.1 rebounds and 6.3 assists per contest while shooting 45.6% from the field and 41.5% from the three-point range in 76 games.
Via Lakers Lead: "D’ANGELO RUSSELL
76 games played
32.7 minutes
18.0 points
6.3 assists
3.1 rebounds
46/42/83 splits
+184 +/-
While having his name in trade rumors all year, D’Lo decided to have his best season setting a Lakers franchise high in 3 pointers made."
Meanwhile, Reaves finished his season with averages of 15.9 points, 4.3 rebounds and 5.5 assists per contest while shooting 48.6% from the field and 36.7% from the three-point range in 82 games.
The Lakers lost to the Denver Nuggets in the first round of the NBA playoffs.