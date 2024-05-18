Awesome Video Of NBA Star Victor Wembanyama Went Viral
Victor Wembanyama is coming off a fantastic rookie season.
The 20-year-old is already one of the most popular players in the league.
Recently, Wembanyama was at an event in France, and a clip of him playing basketball with kids went viral on social media.
He was seen throwing down different dunks while the kids tried to guard him.
Via Overtime: "Wemby showing no mercy vs the kids 🤣"
Wembanyama is from France, so the experience was likely one the kids will never forget.
Since he is 7'4", they also had absolutely no chance of stopping him.
Wembanyama was the first pick in the 2023 NBA Draft and was seen as one of the most hyped prospects since LeBron James (in 2003).
So far, he has done an excellent job of living up to the expectations.
He finished the regular season with averages of 21.4 points, 10.6 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per contest while shooting 46.5% from the field and 32.5% from the three-point range in 71 games.
Wembanyama was named as the 2024 Rookie of The Year earlier this month.
Via NBA Communications on May 6: "Victor Wembanyama received all 99 first-place votes from a media panel, making him the first unanimous NBA Rookie of the Year since Karl-Anthony Towns in the 2015-16 season."
The Spurs were the 14th seed in the Western Conference with a 22-60 record.
They have missed the NBA playoffs in each of the previous five seasons, but have a very bright future due to the play of Wembanyama.