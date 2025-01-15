Bam Adebayo's Current Injury Status For Heat-Lakers Game
On Wednesday night, the Miami Heat will be in California to play the Los Angeles Lakers.
For the game, they could be without one of their best players, as Bam Adebayo is on the injury report.
The former Kentucky star also missed the team's last game, so this would be his second straight out of action (if he doesn't play).
Via The Miami Heat on Tuesday: "#MIAvsLAL INJURY UPDATE: Bam Adebayo (back) is listed as questionable to play in tomorrow night’s game vs the Lakers."
Adebayo is in the middle of another productive season.
He is averaging 16.1 points, 9.8 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.5 steals per contest while shooting 45.6% from the field in 37 games.
The Heat are coming off a 109-98 loss to the LA Clippers (also in California).
They are the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference with a 20-18 record in 38 games.
On the road, the Heat have gone 10-11 in the 21 games they have played away from Miami, Florida.
Following the Lakers, the Heat will return home to host Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets on Friday night.
At home in Miami, they have gone 10-7 in 17 games.
Adebayo is in his eighth NBA season (all with the Heat).
He has helped the franchise reach the NBA Finals twice since 2020.
On the other side, the Lakers are the seventh seed in the Western Conference with a 20-17 record in 37 games.
They are in the middle of a three-game losing streak.