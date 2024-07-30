Bam Adebayo Reacts To Donovan Mitchell's Instagram Post
Bam Adebayo and Donovan Mitchell are two of the best players in the NBA.
They were also both drafted in 2017 and appear to be friends.
Recently, Mitchell made a post to Instagram from a recent vacation.
Mitchell captioned his post: "Life Through Huji📸"
One person who left a comment was Adebayo.
Adebayo wrote: "Bro I’m literally never invited…"
Mitchell responded: "@bam1of1 me neither"
Adebayo is currently in Paris playing for Team USA.
He is coming off his seventh season in the NBA (all with the Miami Heat).
The former Kentucky star finished the year with averages of 19.3 points, 10.4 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 52.1% from the field and 35.7% from the three-point range in 71 games.
During his tenure with Miami, Adebayo has helped the franchise make the NBA Finals twice (and the Eastern Conference finals three times).
On the other hand, Mitchell is coming off his second year playing for the Cleveland Cavaliers.
He finished this past season with averages of 26.6 points, 5.1 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.8 steals per contest while shooting 46.2% from the field and 36.8% from the three-point range in 55 games.
The Cavs lost to the Boston Celtics in the second round of the NBA playoffs (in five games).
In addition to his time with the Cavs, Mitchell also spent the first five seasons of his career playing for the Utah Jazz.
He is a five-time NBA All-Star, while Adebayo has been to three All-Star Games.