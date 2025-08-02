Barack Obama Made His Feelings Clear About Bronny James
Barack Obama spoke about Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James.
Bronny James had the most high-profile rookie season for a player who was selected in the second round of the NBA Draft.
One person who spoke about the former USC guard (in October) was Barack Obama (via DeepCut with VicBlends).
Question: "What do you think about LeBron and Bronny stepping on the court together for the first time?"
Obama: "I think it's fantastic... For him to be able to share that with his son is remarkable. I haven't met Bronny. I probably met him when he was really young, but I haven't met him recently. By all accounts, he's trying to earn his spot, he's working hard, he's doing the right thing, he's a good young man. I wish them all the best. What a joy that must be."
