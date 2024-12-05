Basketball Fans In Awe Of Cooper Flagg's Performance In Auburn-Duke Game
On Wednesday evening, the Duke Blue Devils hosted the Auburn Tigers in North Carolina.
The Blue Devils won by a score of 84-78 to hand the Tigers their first loss of the season.
Cooper Flagg finished his night with 22 points, 11 rebounds, four assists, three steals and two blocks while shooting 7/18 from the field in 38 minutes.
Many people reacted to his performance on social media.
@teamcf1221: "Cooper Flagg's ZERO TURNOVERS in a big game is a huge milestone achievement besides his 3rd double-double. Keep going Coop!"
@SethDavisHoops: "Cooper Flagg is one of the best non-shooting scorers I've seen in a long time. It's just a matter of time until he adds the three ball to his game, but he's pretty darn good without it."
@TheMan_InMyCity: "Cooper Flagg so damn good dawg"
@BrotherhoodCBB: "How about Cooper Flagg and Kon Knueppel?
A pair of freshman who were ruthlessly bashed for a couple late game errors in their first month as CBB players.
In the closing minutes tonight, Flagg nails 5 of 6 FT’s and Kon hits the dagger to extend Duke’s lead to three possessions."
@ktomassoni1: "Cooper Flagg had 22 points, 11 rebounds and 4 assists tonight vs Auburn. Kid is a walking bucket."
@SportsSciJacob: "Cooper Flagg and @DukeMBB could have beat the Clippers tonight."
Conor O'Neill: "I'm sure it's been covered but Cooper Flagg's line from tonight:
22 points
11 rebounds
4 assists | 0 turnovers
3 steals | 2 blocks
10 fouls drawn (3 late and intentional)
7-for-18 FGs (0-4 3s) | 8-for-12 FTs"
Duke improved to 6-2 in their first eight games of the season.
They will resume action on Sunday against Louisville.