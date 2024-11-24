Basketball Fans React Strongly To Ace Bailey's Performance In Rutgers-KSU Game
On Sunday afternoon, Rutgers faced off against Kennesaw State in Georgia.
The Owls pulled off the surprising upset, winning by a score of 79-77.
NBA prospect Ace Bailey finished with 17 points, one rebound, one steal and one block while shooting 6/17 from the field and 4/10 from the three-point range in 32 minutes of playing time.
Many fans reacted to his performance.
@DRaps04: "Dylan Harper should be above Ace Bailey on every draft board right now btw"
@TheFieldOf68: "Ace Bailey had a chance to win it on the final play for Rutgers but threw the ball away 😬😅"
@duke_rising_: "I don’t ever wanna hear that Ace Bailey is better than cooper Flagg again"
@klashawndd: "Ace had a bad game, too excited to be home. Blew it at the end just like Cooper Flagg blew it at the end for Duke against Kentucky lol. Both great players though who will learn from their early season mistakes. Cooper looks good right now, we'll see how Ace handles this."
@freewave3: "I really hope these ace Bailey #1 pick convos stop
92 Minutes played
1 assist: 7 turnovers
42 FGA & just 14 FTA (71% FT)
One of the worst shot diets I’ve ever seen, people saying it’s not a concern don’t understand what they’re watching. He’s struggling against bad teams"
@604hoops_: "Ace Bailey disasterclass, but he looks cool in those 2-3 min mixtapes so it's all good"
Rutgers will play their next game on Saturday against Michigan State.
Bailey is expected to be one of the first prospects selected in the 2025 NBA Draft.