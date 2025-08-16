Basketball Fans React To Boston Celtics Signing NBA Legend's Son
Ron Harper Jr. has played part of three seasons in the NBA for the Toronto Raptors and Detroit Pistons.
The former Rutgers star appeared in one game during the 2024-25 season (for the Pistons).
On Saturday, Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported the news that Harper Jr. is signing a deal with the Boston Celtics.
Via Scotto: "The Boston Celtics and Ron Harper Jr. have agreed to a deal, league sources told @hoopshype. He’s spent the past three NBA seasons with the Raptors and Pistons. The versatile wing surged last season with the Motor City Cruise shooting 39% from 3-point range."
Many people reacted to the news on social media.
@NorthsideNabeel: "Raptor legend"
@StoolGreenie: "Feels like this is prob a camp invite right? He was kind of "meh" in Vegas I can't imagine that's the last guaranteed spot"
@masterintell57: "Definitely a training camp deal"
@the_odds_fellow: "Nice little signing"
Noa Dalzell: "Ron Harper Jr. was pretty solid on Maine last season too before he was picked up — would imagine he’s another guy who will be at training camp with the Celtics"
@Kendall32816973: "He’s finally getting his shot"
@WhiteMuse_: "Is this a Two-Way deal?"
Harper Jr. (who is the son of Ron Harper) has also played in 57 G League regular season games.
Via NBA G League (on February 1): "38 PTS 🎯 8 AST 🎯 11 3PM
Ron Harper Jr. just made history! The @detroitpistons Two-Way signee scored a career-high and broke the @motorcitycruise FRANCHISE RECORD for three-pointers in a game."