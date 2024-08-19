Fastbreak

Basketball Fans React To Bronny James NBA 2K25 Rating

Los Angeles Lakers rookie Bronny James is a 68 overall in NBA 2K25.

Jul 10, 2024; San Francisco, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James Jr. (9) smiles during warm ups before a game against the Miami Heat at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 10, 2024; San Francisco, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James Jr. (9) smiles during warm ups before a game against the Miami Heat at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports / Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Bronny James will be among the most intriguing players to watch in the NBA next season.

He was the 55th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft after one season of college basketball at USC and will be playing with his father (LeBron) on the Los Angeles Lakers.

Recently, Ronnie 2K revealed the NBA 2K25 ratings for all of the rookies.

James will be rated as a 68 overall.

Many fans reacted to his rating.

Via @the_avery_hazelton: "bronny at 68 got so many people mad but it’s accurate😂"

Via @chasthabrew: "Bronny at a 68 is TOO HIGH WTH"

@kingtylen123: "Bronny should be a 80 ovr🤦🏾‍♂️"

Via @jamaalstl: "Bronny with a 68 is fair"

Feb 29, 2024; Pullman, Washington, USA; USC Trojans guard Bronny James (6) walks off the court after a game against the Washington State Cougars at Friel Court at Beasley Coliseum. Washington State Cougars won 75-72. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports / James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Via @xavier.terrell22: "Bronny should at least be a 70 since he played better than the second draft pick"

Via @og.dj.david: "Bronny should be a 67 and Alex Sarr should be a 66"

Via @dublife7: "Yall never show this many rookie ratings. Yall just want us to see Bronny rating 😂😂 but I did want to know lol"

Jul 15, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James (9) competes against the Boston Celtics during the second half at Thomas & Mack Center. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-USA TODAY Sports / Lucas Peltier-USA TODAY Sports

During his freshman year with the Trojans, James averaged 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest while shooting 36.6% from the field and 26.7% from the three-point range in 25 games.

The 19-year-old also played for the Lakers at NBA Summer League in Las Vegas and California.

He averaged 7.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.5 and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 32.7% from the field and 13.0% from the three-point range in six games (he started in every game).

