Basketball Fans React To Bronny James NBA 2K25 Rating
Bronny James will be among the most intriguing players to watch in the NBA next season.
He was the 55th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft after one season of college basketball at USC and will be playing with his father (LeBron) on the Los Angeles Lakers.
Recently, Ronnie 2K revealed the NBA 2K25 ratings for all of the rookies.
James will be rated as a 68 overall.
Many fans reacted to his rating.
Via @the_avery_hazelton: "bronny at 68 got so many people mad but it’s accurate😂"
Via @chasthabrew: "Bronny at a 68 is TOO HIGH WTH"
@kingtylen123: "Bronny should be a 80 ovr🤦🏾♂️"
Via @jamaalstl: "Bronny with a 68 is fair"
Via @xavier.terrell22: "Bronny should at least be a 70 since he played better than the second draft pick"
Via @og.dj.david: "Bronny should be a 67 and Alex Sarr should be a 66"
Via @dublife7: "Yall never show this many rookie ratings. Yall just want us to see Bronny rating 😂😂 but I did want to know lol"
During his freshman year with the Trojans, James averaged 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest while shooting 36.6% from the field and 26.7% from the three-point range in 25 games.
The 19-year-old also played for the Lakers at NBA Summer League in Las Vegas and California.
He averaged 7.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.5 and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 32.7% from the field and 13.0% from the three-point range in six games (he started in every game).