Basketball Fans React To Bryce James Arizona News
Bryce James is the son of Los Angeles Lakers superstar (LeBron James).
The 17-year-old has now officially signed with the Arizona Wildcats for his freshman season of college basketball.
Via Arizona Men's Basketball: "Bryce has officially signed 🐻⬇️"
Bryce (in the video): "What's going on Wildcat Nation? Can't wait to get there and start working. Bear Down."
Many fans reacted to the news.
@realcupofjoe101: "Yes sir!!!!! The Striving For Greatness continues! Don’t Hate! CONGRATULATE!!!!🔥🔥🔥 WTG BRYCE MAXIMILLION!!!!"
@truthyaboy05: "Finna have 2 sons in the league and he still going be elite"
@evolutionof_j: "He’s going to be a PROBLEM IF HE PLAYS ALL 4 years then goes to the league"
@edgarposh: "Start practicing with the Lakers bro we need you on the team next next season🙏🏽"
@pho_sho007: "All the Bryce haters can suck it!! This kid brings massive media attention to the program, and he's also solid player! 🐻 ⬇️"
Arizona finished last season with a 24-13 record.
They lost to Duke (in the Sweet 16) by a score of 100-93.
The Wildcats have a long history of developing NBA talent.
Deandre Ayton (Portland Trail Blazers), Lauri Markkanen (Utah Jazz), Aaron Gordon (Denver Nuggets) and T.J. McConnell (Indiana Pacers) are some of the current players who played at Arizona.
Bryce's older brother (Bronny) is currently playing with their father on the Lakers.
Via Rachel Nichols (on February 8, 2023): "LeBron with his sons Bronny and Bryce in the locker room, asking them which one will try to break his record. Bronny says they’re gonna be “2 and 3” on the scoring list."