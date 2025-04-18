Fastbreak

Basketball Fans React To Bryce James Arizona News

Bryce James (son of Lakers star LeBron James) officially signed with Arizona.

Ben Stinar

Aug 8, 2024; Paris, France; United States guard LeBron James (6) shakes hands with son Bryce James against Serbia in a men's basketball semifinal game during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Accor Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
Aug 8, 2024; Paris, France; United States guard LeBron James (6) shakes hands with son Bryce James against Serbia in a men's basketball semifinal game during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Accor Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Bryce James is the son of Los Angeles Lakers superstar (LeBron James).

The 17-year-old has now officially signed with the Arizona Wildcats for his freshman season of college basketball.

Via Arizona Men's Basketball: "Bryce has officially signed 🐻⬇️"

Bryce (in the video): "What's going on Wildcat Nation? Can't wait to get there and start working. Bear Down."

Many fans reacted to the news.

@realcupofjoe101: "Yes sir!!!!! The Striving For Greatness continues! Don’t Hate! CONGRATULATE!!!!🔥🔥🔥 WTG BRYCE MAXIMILLION!!!!"

@truthyaboy05: "Finna have 2 sons in the league and he still going be elite"

Feb 7, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) celebrates with his son Bryce Maximus after breaking the all-time scoring record in the third quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

@evolutionof_j: "He’s going to be a PROBLEM IF HE PLAYS ALL 4 years then goes to the league"

@edgarposh: "Start practicing with the Lakers bro we need you on the team next next season🙏🏽"

@pho_sho007: "All the Bryce haters can suck it!! This kid brings massive media attention to the program, and he's also solid player! 🐻 ⬇️"

Aug 8, 2024; Paris, France; United States guard LeBron James (6) shakes hands with son Bryce James against Serbia in a men's basketball semifinal game during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Accor Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Arizona finished last season with a 24-13 record.

They lost to Duke (in the Sweet 16) by a score of 100-93.

Mar 27, 2025; Newark, NJ, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd during the first half against the Duke Blue Devils during an East Regional semifinal of the 2025 NCAA tournament at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The Wildcats have a long history of developing NBA talent.

Deandre Ayton (Portland Trail Blazers), Lauri Markkanen (Utah Jazz), Aaron Gordon (Denver Nuggets) and T.J. McConnell (Indiana Pacers) are some of the current players who played at Arizona.

Bryce's older brother (Bronny) is currently playing with their father on the Lakers.

Via Rachel Nichols (on February 8, 2023): "LeBron with his sons Bronny and Bryce in the locker room, asking them which one will try to break his record. Bronny says they’re gonna be “2 and 3” on the scoring list."

