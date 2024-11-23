Basketball Fans React To Cooper Flagg's Performance In Duke-Arizona Game
On Friday evening, the Duke Blue Devils visited the Arizona Wildcats in Tucson.
Duke won by a score of 69-55 to improve to 4-1 in their first five games.
Cooper Flagg finished the victory with 24 points, six rebounds, three assists, one steal and two blocks while shooting 10/22 from the field and 2/5 from the three-point range.
Many people reacted to Flagg's performance.
SportsCenter: "COOPER FLAGG'S GAME-HIGH 24 POINTS HELPS NO. 12 DUKE BEAT NO. 17 ARIZONA 🔥"
@ArtTakesNote: "Besides Victor Wembanyama, who was a better prospect than Cooper Flagg in the last 10 years? Zion Williamson is the only one who comes to mind."
@stevendecker37: "Cooper Flagg was incredible love Flagg . Cooper Flaggggggggggg…… he saved duke what an incredible 2nd half. Love his effort and toughness. Incredible defense too.
The Flagg and Kon Knueppel show."
@Randiculous: "Cooper Flagg the real deal."
Eric Rhodes: "Cooper Flagg as advertised, super impressive. Love was 1-15 from 3 in two big games, with only 14 points combined in those two. Cats need to find their personality, Duke clearly knows theirs, Blue Devils better at all facets tonight. On to the next. It’s only November."
@DukeOpinions: "Cooper Flagg in his first college road game:
24 points
6 rebounds
3 assists
2 blocks
1 steal
Generational."
@CerimeleNoah: "Cooper Flagg was nothing short of phenomenal in the second half vs Arizona. 7-9 from the floor for 16 points and looked incredibly comfortable in a hostile environment. Only 17 years old btw."
Tyler Krusz: "Both Flagg & Duke’s overall defense shines tonight- Arizona most likely won’t be held to 55 at home again this season. Oh and Cooper scored 24 too"
Duke will play their next game on Tuesday when they face off against Kansas.