Basketball Fans React To Cooper Flagg's Performance In Duke-SMU Game
On Saturday, the Duke Blue Devils hosted SMU in North Carolina.
They won by a score of 89-62.
Cooper Flagg led the way with 24 points, 11 rebounds, three assists, one steal and two blocks while shooting 7/12 from the field and 2/2 from the three-point range.
Many people reacted to his performance on social media.
Jon Rothstein: "Duke over SMU by 27 without Jon Scheyer. 24 and 10 for Cooper Flagg. Hard to see the Blue Devils breaking a sweat regularly in ACC play this season. Primed to be a 1 seed on Selection Sunday."
@realapp_: "Cooper Flagg today:
Leads all freshmen in 20/10 games."
@DukeNBA: "COOPER FLAGG MASTERCLASS
And I missed some of it cuz of this terrible network"
@TheCollinDunks: "Cooper Flagg has been elite in conference play:
- 19.3ppg
- 6.3rpg
- 3.0apg
- 1.7stl
- 0.7blk
- 1.3to
- 52.4/40/81.8 splits(60.3%TS)
Has looked a lot more decisive and confident in his scoring. Duke’s offense has been looking a lot smoother and more ironed out"
@BrotherhoodCBB: "Imagine being alive at the same time as Cooper Flagg plays basketball for your favorite team."
@MikeHoopsPage: "Cooper Flagg is the best player in the country and the clear number 1 pick in the NBA Draft 🤷🏽♂️ 🤷🏽♂️"
@DukeOpinions "Cooper Flagg has improved every time he’s stepped on the court this season. Special player."
@ontargethoops: "The analytics people won’t like it, but I prefer him getting to that one or two dribble pull up from mid range than jacking up all those threes that he’s only shooting at a 25% clip"
@FuxwitLim: "Lmaoooo idc idc all I see is Kyle Kuzma."
@Hoosierfan515: "Flagg is a great talent. But have you seen Ace Bailey from Rutgers play? That kid is a stud!"
Duke will play their next game on Tuesday when they host Pitt.