Basketball Fans React To Cooper Flagg's Performance In Notre Dame-Duke Game
On Saturday afternoon, the Duke Blue Devils hosted Notre Dame in North Carolina.
Duke won by a score of 86-78 to improve to 14-2 in their first 16 games.
Cooper Flagg exploded for 42 points, six rebounds, seven assists and one steal while shooting 11/14 from the field and 4/6 from the three-point range in 36 minutes of playing time.
Many people reacted to his performance on social media.
@MrRoderickI: "Cooper Flagg dropped 40 though… preety hard to do with no bag or being just an energy guy as yall say he is."
@Jay_3shifty: "Cooper Flagg.. I think some ppl owe you an apology sir.."
@_ifeanyi__: "That boy Cooper Flagg is different I apologize for ever doubting"
@BRamseyKSR: "I know people are blinded by a hatred of Duke, but if you can't appreciate Cooper Flagg going for 42 points (11-14, 4-6, 16-17) with 6 rebounds, and 7 assists I don't know what to tell you.
Notre Dame has really good guards and shot 14-22 from 3. Most teams would lose that game."
@Jon_Rothfanta: "Yeah… Cooper Flagg might be generational"
@BSarkley: "He’s the next coming of Kobe"
Evan Sidery: "Cooper Flagg put together an incredible performance for Duke today against Notre Dame:
42 points
7 assists
6 rebounds
97.8 TS%
The consensus No. 1 overall prospect in the 2025 NBA Draft looks the part of a future superstar."
Duke has won ten straight games.
They will play their next game on January 14 when they host Miami.