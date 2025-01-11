Fastbreak

Basketball Fans React To Cooper Flagg's Performance In Notre Dame-Duke Game

NBA prospect Cooper Flagg scored 42 points against Notre Dame.

Ben Stinar

Jan 11, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cooper Flagg (2) reacts to hitting a three-pointer during the first half against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images
Jan 11, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cooper Flagg (2) reacts to hitting a three-pointer during the first half against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images / Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

On Saturday afternoon, the Duke Blue Devils hosted Notre Dame in North Carolina.

Duke won by a score of 86-78 to improve to 14-2 in their first 16 games.

Cooper Flagg exploded for 42 points, six rebounds, seven assists and one steal while shooting 11/14 from the field and 4/6 from the three-point range in 36 minutes of playing time.

Many people reacted to his performance on social media.

@MrRoderickI: "Cooper Flagg dropped 40 though… preety hard to do with no bag or being just an energy guy as yall say he is."

@Jay_3shifty: "Cooper Flagg.. I think some ppl owe you an apology sir.."

@_ifeanyi__: "That boy Cooper Flagg is different I apologize for ever doubting"

@BRamseyKSR: "I know people are blinded by a hatred of Duke, but if you can't appreciate Cooper Flagg going for 42 points (11-14, 4-6, 16-17) with 6 rebounds, and 7 assists I don't know what to tell you.

Notre Dame has really good guards and shot 14-22 from 3. Most teams would lose that game."

@Jon_Rothfanta: "Yeah… Cooper Flagg might be generational"

@BSarkley: "He’s the next coming of Kobe"

Evan Sidery: "Cooper Flagg put together an incredible performance for Duke today against Notre Dame:

42 points
7 assists
6 rebounds
97.8 TS%

The consensus No. 1 overall prospect in the 2025 NBA Draft looks the part of a future superstar."

Duke has won ten straight games.

They will play their next game on January 14 when they host Miami.

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.