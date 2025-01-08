Basketball Fans React To Cooper Flagg's Performance In Pitt-Duke Game
On Tuesday night, the Duke Blue Devils hosted Pitt in North Carolina.
They won by a score of 76-47 to improve to 13-2 in their first 15 games.
Cooper Flagg led the way with 19 points, ten rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block while shooting 7/11 from the field and 1/2 from the three-point range in 33 minutes of playing time.
Many people reacted to his performance on social media.
@Ant2TimeZ: "The most nba ready freshmen"
@iamjt33: "Freshman actually leading his team to wins"
ESPN: "COOPER FLAGG JUST WENT COAST-TO-COAST AND POSTERIZED THE DEFENDER 😱🔥
ABSOLUTELY RIDICULOUS 🤯"
@junogsp7: "If you haven’t had the opportunity to catch
Duke freshman star
Cooper Flagg here is a
brief clip of what you
are missing ."
@BrotherhoodCBB: "The poster dunk of the year in college basketball courtesy of Cooper Flagg"
@HeadbandJoel: "Cooper Flagg is going to be a superstar, NBA should be pushing him hard to be the next American star"
@JeriTsaiNets: "What's crazy about Cooper Flagg is people forgot the same hype if not more when it came to Ben Simmons college highlights.
Athleticism gets you in the NBA skill development is what keeps you in it."
Brian Rauf: "19 points, 10 rebounds & five assists from Cooper Flagg in a dominant 76-47 win for Duke. Blue Devils closed the game on an 18-0 run.
2nd half from Flagg: 14 pts, 7 rebs, 5 asts. One of the best individual halves of basketball I've seen this season"
Duke will play their next game on Saturday when they host Notre Dame.