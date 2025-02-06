Basketball Fans React To Cooper Flagg's Performance In Syracuse-Duke Game
On Wednesday evening, Duke played Syracuse in New York.
The Blue Devils beat the Orange by a score of 83-54 to improve to 20-2 in their first 22 games.
Cooper Flagg finished the win with 11 points, five rebounds, two assists and two blocks while shooting 4/7 from the field and 1/1 from the three-point range in 28 minutes of playing time.
Many basketball fans reacted to his performance on social media.
@cleubank: "Cooper Flagg is one of the best freshman I’ve EVER seen. He is so insanely talented"
@BLOCKEDBYFLAGG: "You can’t leave that poor man out on an island against Cooper Flagg"
@BlueDevils: "Cooper Flagg is Must See TV"
@orchardboyslayo: "Cooper Flagg just different dawg"
@Nak351: "Cuse held cooper flagg to 11 points..nothing else happened all anyone who missed the game needs to know"
@Imadek33: "I don’t get the Cooper Flagg hype. His numbers don’t scream dominant like KSU Michael Beasley or anything."
@noelfoster35: "Cooper Flagg is truly the most well rounded insane talent Duke has ever had. He could shoot 4 shots all game and be the most impactful player on the floor"
@BrotherhoodCBB: "Shoutout to Cooper Flagg, Maliq Brown, and Sion James for giving these Syracuse fans some entertainment for their hard earned money"
Flagg is seen by many as the player who will be the first pick in the 2025 NBA Draft this summer.
Duke will play their next game on Saturday when they visit Clemson.
They are in the middle of a 16-game winning streak.