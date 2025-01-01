Basketball Fans React To Cooper Flagg's Performance In Virginia Tech-Duke Game
On Tuesday, Duke defeated Virginia Tech by a commanding score of 88-65 (at home in North Carolina).
NBA prospect Cooper Flagg finished with 24 points, three rebounds, six assists, four steals and one block while shooting 9/14 from the field and 2/4 from the three-point range in 30 minutes of playing time.
Many people reacted to his performance on social media.
@JKnowsfootyy: "If you’re overthinking Cooper Flagg just stop please this is a multiple all star and all defensive player."
@DukeMBBStats: "Blue Devils to reach 200 points/100 boards by 13th game
Cooper Flagg (220 pts, 106 rebs)
Vernon Carey Jr (233 pts, 117 rebs)
Jahlil Okafor (253 pts, 113 rebs)
Zion Williamson (263 pts, 123 rebs)
Marvin Bagley III (274 pts, 142 rebs)
Jabari Parker (278 pts, 104 rebs)"
@shawnbwong: "Two-way go for Cooper Flagg.
In the first clip, Flagg uses the cross screen for an and-1 dunk. In the next clip, Flagg uses the down screen for an open three. Finally, Flagg seals his defender for a post touch assist to Kon Knueppel."
@TheCollinDunks: "Definitely the best cooper Flagg game of the season. Complete package"
@RyanOsoMuse: "They tried telling me Harper was better smh"
@jpeti267: "Best aspect of his game is his passing. 6 assists only 1 turnover. The clear number 1 pick"
@h8deuce: "I’m crazy for liking Dylan Harper over coop for 1st overall?"
The Blue Devils will play their next game on January 4 when they visit SMU in Texas.