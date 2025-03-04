Basketball Fans React To Duke Star Cooper Flagg's Instagram Post
On Monday night, Cooper Flagg led the Duke Blue Devils to a 93-60 win over Wake Forest (at home).
Flagg finished the game with 28 points, eight rebounds, seven assists, two steals and three blocks while shooting 10/16 from the field and 3/6 from the three-point range in 34 minutes of playing time.
Following the victory (on Tuesday), the NBA prospect made a post to Instagram that had over 30,000 likes in two hours.
He captioned his post: "Always keeping me fresh @newbalance"
Many fans reacted to his post.
@will.morgan14: "Need you back next year"
@briansporman: "New balance needs to drop some Flagg merch 👀"
@cooperflagghighlights: "Rare Cooper Flagg social media post"
@connolly474: "One more year, please return!"
@terrancewallettejr: "Coop? Actually posting ????"
@ben_hainess: "Future goat 🐐 he’s the next Luka doncic"
@yoke_dagod7: "Spurs waiting on you lil bro! In meantime go get that natty 😈"
@jerryson1030: "please go to the Bulls"
Flagg has had a sensational freshman season that should make him the first pick in the 2025 NBA Draft this summer.
The 18-year-old has averages of 19.6 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.2 blocks per contest while shooting 49.7% from the field and 38.2% from the three-point range in 30 games.
Via Frankie Vision on Monday: "Cooper Flagg vs Wake Forest tonight..
28 PTS (10-16 FG, 3-6 3PT, 5-6 FTs)
8 REBS
7 AST
3 BLKS
2 STLS
He’s just having fun at this point.. serious question.. what will his NBA career look like you think?"