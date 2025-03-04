Fastbreak

Basketball Fans React To Duke Star Cooper Flagg's Instagram Post

Basketball fans commented on NBA prospect Cooper Flagg's Instagram post.

Ben Stinar

Dec 21, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Cooper Flagg (2) on the court against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets during the first half at McCamish Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
Dec 21, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Cooper Flagg (2) on the court against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets during the first half at McCamish Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

On Monday night, Cooper Flagg led the Duke Blue Devils to a 93-60 win over Wake Forest (at home).

Flagg finished the game with 28 points, eight rebounds, seven assists, two steals and three blocks while shooting 10/16 from the field and 3/6 from the three-point range in 34 minutes of playing time.

Following the victory (on Tuesday), the NBA prospect made a post to Instagram that had over 30,000 likes in two hours.

He captioned his post: "Always keeping me fresh @newbalance"

Many fans reacted to his post.

@will.morgan14: "Need you back next year"

@briansporman: "New balance needs to drop some Flagg merch 👀"

@cooperflagghighlights: "Rare Cooper Flagg social media post"

@connolly474: "One more year, please return!"

@terrancewallettejr: "Coop? Actually posting ????"

Cooper Flagg
Mar 3, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cooper Flagg (2) reacts as he heads to the bench during the second half against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The Blue Devils won 93-60. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images / Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

@ben_hainess: "Future goat 🐐 he’s the next Luka doncic"

@yoke_dagod7: "Spurs waiting on you lil bro! In meantime go get that natty 😈"

@jerryson1030: "please go to the Bulls"

Cooper Flagg
Feb 5, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer talks with guard Cooper Flagg (2) against the Syracuse Orange during the first half at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images / Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

Flagg has had a sensational freshman season that should make him the first pick in the 2025 NBA Draft this summer.

The 18-year-old has averages of 19.6 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.2 blocks per contest while shooting 49.7% from the field and 38.2% from the three-point range in 30 games.

Via Frankie Vision on Monday: "Cooper Flagg vs Wake Forest tonight..

28 PTS (10-16 FG, 3-6 3PT, 5-6 FTs)
8 REBS
7 AST
3 BLKS
2 STLS

He’s just having fun at this point.. serious question.. what will his NBA career look like you think?"

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.