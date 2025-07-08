Basketball Fans React To NBA Legend Julius Erving's Instagram Post
Julius Erving became one of the most iconic players in NBA history when he spent 11 seasons with the Philadelphia 76ers.
The Basketball Hall of Famer still posts a lot of photos from his playing days to Instagram.
On Tuesday, Erving made a post from a game between the 76ers and Lakers.
His post had over 2,000 likes in six hours.
He wrote: "Sixers vs Lakers
Photo by Manny Millan / Sports Illustrated"
Many NBA fans commented on Erving's post.
@newuuu920: "Philly Legend🔥"
@patriciah95: "Yeees Doc the Legend!! 🙌🔥❤️🔥❤️🔥🥰"
@_the_mandarin_____: "The Doc is legend"
@brewjo32: "People think the 80s was just LA V Boston."
@phatridge: "You are the one who defies gravity."
@newyorkballerm.v: "See you at the big 3 in Aug on my birthday"
@nbalovershome: "Legend player🔥🔥alltime😢"
Erving won one NBA Championship during the 1983 season.
That year (at 32), he had averages of 21.4 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.8 blocks per contest while shooting 51.7% from the field.
Via Jim Miloch: "NBA:
1981 MVP
1983 Champion
7X All-NBA
11X All-Star
18,364 Points
ABA:
2X Champion
3X MVP
5X All-Star
11,662 Points
Had a HOF career in 2 different leagues.
Dr. J was one of the greatest to ever do it."
Erving had career averages of 24.2 points, 8.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.7 blocks per contest while shooting 50.6% from the field in 1,243 ABA and NBA games.