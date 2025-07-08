Fastbreak

Basketball Fans React To NBA Legend Julius Erving's Instagram Post

Julius Erving made a post to Instagram from a game between the 76ers and Lakers.

Ben Stinar

Apr 14, 2013; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia 76ers former player Julius Erving speaks with the media before game against the Cleveland Cavaliers at the Wells Fargo Center. The 76ers are celebrating the 30th anniversary of the 1982-83 championship team. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
Apr 14, 2013; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia 76ers former player Julius Erving speaks with the media before game against the Cleveland Cavaliers at the Wells Fargo Center. The 76ers are celebrating the 30th anniversary of the 1982-83 championship team. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Julius Erving became one of the most iconic players in NBA history when he spent 11 seasons with the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Basketball Hall of Famer still posts a lot of photos from his playing days to Instagram.

On Tuesday, Erving made a post from a game between the 76ers and Lakers.

His post had over 2,000 likes in six hours.

He wrote: "Sixers vs Lakers⁣⁣

Photo by Manny Millan / Sports Illustrated"

Many NBA fans commented on Erving's post.

@newuuu920: "Philly Legend🔥"

@patriciah95: "Yeees Doc the Legend!! 🙌🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥🥰"

@_the_mandarin_____: "The Doc is legend"

@brewjo32: "People think the 80s was just LA V Boston."

Julius Erving
May 1983; Unknown Location, USA; FILE PHOTO; Philadelphia 76ers forward (6) JULIUS ERVING in action during the 1982-83 season. Mandatory Credit: Photo By Malcolm Emmons-Imagn Images (c) Copyright Malcolm Emmons / Malcolm Emmons-Imagn Images

@phatridge: "You are the one who defies gravity."

@newyorkballerm.v: "See you at the big 3 in Aug on my birthday"

@nbalovershome: "Legend player🔥🔥alltime😢"

Julius Erving
Feb 17, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Former basketball player Julius Erving and recording artist 50 Cent pose for a photo during NBA All Star Saturday Night at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Erving won one NBA Championship during the 1983 season.

That year (at 32), he had averages of 21.4 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.8 blocks per contest while shooting 51.7% from the field.

Via Jim Miloch: "NBA:
1981 MVP
1983 Champion
7X All-NBA
11X All-Star
18,364 Points

ABA:
2X Champion
3X MVP
5X All-Star
11,662 Points

Had a HOF career in 2 different leagues.

Dr. J was one of the greatest to ever do it."

Julius Erving
Mar 30, 2018; Atlanta, GA, USA; Former Philadelphia 76ers forward Julius Erving watches a game against the Atlanta Hawks in the first quarter at Philips Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Erving had career averages of 24.2 points, 8.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.7 blocks per contest while shooting 50.6% from the field in 1,243 ABA and NBA games.

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar covers basketball for ''Ball Around on SI'' and ''Fastbreak on SI'' and other Hilltop30 Media Group sites on the Sports Illustrated network.