Basketball Fans React To New Orleans Pelicans Signing 6-Year NBA Veteran

According to ESPN's Shams Charania, the Pelicans are signing Jalen McDaniels.

Ben Stinar

Dec 20, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Jalen McDaniels (6) dunks the ball in the first quarter against the Utah Jazz at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images
Jalen McDaniels appeared in four games for the Washington Wizards during the 2024-25 season.

On Monday, ESPN's Shams Charania reported the news that McDaniels is signing a deal with the New Orleans Pelicans.

Via Charania: "Free agent forward Jalen McDaniels has agreed to a deal with the New Orleans Pelicans, sources tell ESPN. McDaniels has averaged 6.7 points and 3.3 rebounds over six NBA seasons."

Many fans reacted to the news on social media.

@Beastbr00k0: "Great deal for the Pelicans"

@BigBreezy29: "Good vet ."

@RBPhillyTake: "Sixers legend"

