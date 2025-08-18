Basketball Fans React To New Orleans Pelicans Signing 6-Year NBA Veteran
According to ESPN's Shams Charania, the Pelicans are signing Jalen McDaniels.
Jalen McDaniels appeared in four games for the Washington Wizards during the 2024-25 season.
On Monday, ESPN's Shams Charania reported the news that McDaniels is signing a deal with the New Orleans Pelicans.
Via Charania: "Free agent forward Jalen McDaniels has agreed to a deal with the New Orleans Pelicans, sources tell ESPN. McDaniels has averaged 6.7 points and 3.3 rebounds over six NBA seasons."
Many fans reacted to the news on social media.
@Beastbr00k0: "Great deal for the Pelicans"
@BigBreezy29: "Good vet ."
@RBPhillyTake: "Sixers legend"
