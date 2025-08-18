Basketball Fans React To New Orleans Pelicans Signing 6-Year NBA Veteran
Jalen McDaniels appeared in four games for the Washington Wizards during the 2024-25 season.
On Monday, ESPN's Shams Charania reported the news that McDaniels is signing a deal with the New Orleans Pelicans.
Via Charania: "Free agent forward Jalen McDaniels has agreed to a deal with the New Orleans Pelicans, sources tell ESPN. McDaniels has averaged 6.7 points and 3.3 rebounds over six NBA seasons."
Many NBA fans reacted to the news on social media.
@Beastbr00k0: "Great deal for the Pelicans"
@ceejaytalksball: "One thing about the Pelicans, is year in year out, they’re churning out defensive standouts, especially wings. I would keep an eye on him just to track him from here under HC Willie Green. I think it could end up a sneaky pickup if he makes the team"
@BigBreezy29: "Good vet ."
@Cact0rr: "How on earth this man landed a contract in 2025 is beyond me.
Kings/Raptors Jalen McDaniels is like the least productive player I’ve ever seen."
@GleagueFan: "If this is an exhibit 10, Capital City Go-Go own returning rights to Jalen McDaniels. Go-Go also own Squadron’s 2025 first round pick (either 4th or 5th pick in the 2025 G-League draft). Squadron have 2025 First Round pick (via Wisconsin Herd - 19/20th pick) and their 2027 picks."
@RBPhillyTake: "Sixers legend"
McDaniels has played 252 career NBA games for the Toronto Raptors, Washington Wizards, Philadelphia 76ers and Charlotte Hornets.
He averaged 9.4 points per contest while shooting 45.5% from the field during the 2023 season.