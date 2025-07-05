Fastbreak

Basketball Fans Send Admiration To NBA Legend Julius Erving

NBA legend Julius Erving made a post to Instagram with a photo from his playing days.

February 19, 2022; Cleveland, OH, USA; NBA great Julius Erving during the Slam Dunk Contest during the 2022 NBA All-Star Saturday Night at Rocket Mortgage Field House. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
Julius Erving is one of the best forwards in NBA history.

At 75, the Philadelphia 76ers legend still has a lot of fans.

He wrote: "How high do you think I jumped?⁣⁣

Photo by Heinz Kluetmeier / Sports Illustrated"

Many NBA fans sent love to Erving in the comments.

@jimmystandino: "Dr J walked so MJ could run"

@jodie_777_: "My all-time GOAT. As a 56 year old GenXer, you are my forever NBA hero."

@ez1eric2: "The Real GOAT 🐐 !!! VA ❤️ YOU " ,AN AMAZING TALENT ",ON AND OFF THE COURT " !!!"

@double_bb77: "Clearly above the crowd. Just like your game.👍🏽✊🏽"

@avalonbestever: "As smooth on the court as there ever has been!"

Dec 9, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Former NBA player Julius Erving looks on before the in season tournament championship final between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Indiana Pacers at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

@buffalobull082: "To your❓So high it's Legendary and ALL remember and want to copy you 🙇🏾‍♂️ Is that right MJ ❓🙏🏽🏀🏀🏀🦬🇺🇸🧬♥️🖤💚✊🏽"

@psiflair: "I don’t care what science say about gravity!! Doc could fly!! 💪🏽"

@rcovjr: "High enough, that Kareem didn’t even bother to try and block your shot."

@mindsetfitnesscoachallan: "Very high! My GOAT!! I ignore all GOAT conversations if DR.J’s name isn’t brought up."

Dec 16, 2016; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia 76ers great Allen Iverson is presented a jacket by Julius Dr. J Erving during a ceremony for his induction to the hall of fame during halftime against the Los Angeles Lakers at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Erving last played during the 1987 season.

He spent all 11 NBA seasons with the 76ers (and five ABA seasons with the New York Nets and Virginia Squires).

His career averages were 24.2 points, 8.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.7 blocks per contest while shooting 50.6% from the field and 29.8% from the three-point range in 1,243 games.

