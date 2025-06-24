Fastbreak

Basketball Fans Send Love To NBA Legend Julius Erving

Philadelphia 76ers legend Julius Erving made a post to Instagram.

February 19, 2022; Cleveland, OH, USA; NBA great Julius Erving during the Slam Dunk Contest during the 2022 NBA All-Star Saturday Night at Rocket Mortgage Field House. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Julius Erving retired from basketball after the 1986-87 season.

That said, his Instagram account frequently posts photos from his legendary career.

On Wednesday, Erving made a post that had over 2,400 likes.

He wrote: "Taking my time.⁣⁣

Manny Millan / Sports Illustrated"

Many fans sent love to Erving in the comments.

@mb__007: "“Errrrrrrrrrrving!!!!!” (Dave Zinkoff voice) Seeing the Sixers in the Spectrum was everything when I was a kid. Dr. J will always be my favorite NBA player.I need an autograph picture of this! 🔥"

@eric_l_james: "Looks like me as a kid being Doc while I dunked on Nerf Hoop❤️"

@jasonlevyphillymetro: "There is only one Doctor"

@rbchew2015: "That wing span...those hands...the best!!!"

Feb 17, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Osceola Magic guard Mac McClung (0) shakes hands with Julius Erving after winning the slam dunk competition during NBA All Star Saturday Night at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
