Basketball Fans Send Love To NBA Legend Julius Erving
Philadelphia 76ers legend Julius Erving made a post to Instagram.
Julius Erving retired from basketball after the 1986-87 season.
That said, his Instagram account frequently posts photos from his legendary career.
On Wednesday, Erving made a post that had over 2,400 likes.
He wrote: "Taking my time.
Manny Millan / Sports Illustrated"
Many fans sent love to Erving in the comments.
@mb__007: "“Errrrrrrrrrrving!!!!!” (Dave Zinkoff voice) Seeing the Sixers in the Spectrum was everything when I was a kid. Dr. J will always be my favorite NBA player.I need an autograph picture of this! 🔥"
@eric_l_james: "Looks like me as a kid being Doc while I dunked on Nerf Hoop❤️"
@jasonlevyphillymetro: "There is only one Doctor"
@rbchew2015: "That wing span...those hands...the best!!!"
