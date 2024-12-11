Basketball Fans Share Thoughts On Cooper Flagg's 6-Point Performance
On Tuesday, Duke Blue Devils hosted the Incarnate Word Cardinals in North Carolina.
Duke won by a score of 72-46.
Since the game was a blowout, Cooper Flagg only played 22 minutes.
He finished with six points, eight rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block while shooting 2/8 from the field and 0/3 from the three-point range.
Many fans reacted to his performance.
@ritz_martinovic: "lol - he’s not falling anywhere. The kid didn’t play half the 2nd cause he didn’t need to. Let the other guys have some minutes."
@thelifeoflewcid: "Somebody said his comp is draymond but I’ll take that in Washington"
@ThereGoesJordan: "Cooper Flagg had 6 points against Incarnate Word and you expect me to think he’s gonna be a superstar and face of an NBA team?"
@MrDCollazo: "He’s just 17 years old. Honestly, I’d stay at Duke another year and then go on the Draft."
@Mr_MitchellLee: "He didn’t even have a bad game, just was letting other guys do the work, good teammate and smart for down the stretch. Respect to him not caring about his average, he could have gotten 25 if he wanted to"
@CGPaid_: "This freshman class is great but I still have him at 1 if not him then Dylan Harper"
@nateryansports: "Update: The Word lost by 26.
BUT….they held projected #1 pick Cooper Flagg to 6 points, a season-low. NBA Scouts may need to check in with Shane Heirman……"
Duke improved to 8-2 in their first ten games.
They will resume action on December 17 when they host George Mason.