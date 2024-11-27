Basketball Fans Share Thoughts On Cooper Flagg's Performance In Duke-Kansas Game
On Tuesday evening, Kansas and Duke faced off in Las Vegas.
The game was close, but the Jayhawks won by a score of 75-72.
Potential NBA first-overall pick Cooper Flagg finished the loss with 13 points, five rebounds, three assists and one steal while shooting 5/9 from the field and 1/1 from the three-point range.
Many people reacted to his performance.
Via @Dueycbb: "Everyone in the media needs to stop with calling Cooper Flagg a generational talent, he’s just a good player
Both guys at Rutgers are better"
Via In-N-Out Burger ᶠᵃⁿ: "Cooper Flagg needs to stop doing that spin move in traffic. This isn't high school anymore. The scouting report knows exactly what you're going to do. I'd rather see Proctor handle the ball in these late game situations again tbh and go for the game winning shot."
Via StatMamba: "Cooper Flagg is the fastest player in Duke history to record:
100+ PTS
50+ REB
20+ AST"
Via @HeelsYes: "Exactly like the UK game, Cooper Flagg can’t handle pressure. Misses a huge free throw and a costly turnover within the last two minutes.
Super talented, but he’s not clutch."
Via @wagner_seymour: "Cooper Flagg can’t stop spinning into turnovers in the moments that matter most."
Duke will play their next game on Friday when they host the Seattle Redhawks.
The Blue Devils are 4-2 in their first six games of the 2024-25 season.
Flagg is expected to be one of the top two picks in the 2025 NBA Draft next summer.