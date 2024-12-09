Basketball Fans Share Thoughts On Cooper Flagg's Performance In Duke-Louisville Game
On Sunday evening, the Duke beat Louisville by a score of 76-65 on the road.
Cooper Flagg finished the victory with 20 points, 12 rebounds, one assist, two steals and one block while shooting 8/17 from the field and 1/3 from the three-point range.
Many people reacted to Flagg's performance on social media.
@IDontSingh1: "Cooper Flagg loading onto the Washington Wizards"
@ByAidanJoly: "Duke comes all the way back from trailing a lot of the game and beats Louisville on the road. Good resolve from the Blue Devils. We got an as advertised Cooper Flagg performance. Beginning to make strides as we enter conference play."
@SayMane901: "Another game Cooper Flagg shooting below 50% despite only 3 Three Point attempts"
@VTDukefan: "Cooper Flagg fouls out with 20 points, 12 rebounds. Coop's scoring is nice but his rebounding ability is phenomenal!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥"
@akaRobTheGreat: "Cooper Flagg is such an anomaly as a player. He hustles so hard and can do so much. I really can't recall a play that's been quite like him. Ever."
@KeithSmithNBA: "Good ACC debut for Cooper Flagg. Offense is starting to come easier for him.
I've liked the recent Maliq Brown minutes too. He's played tough inside."
@RichieBurns19: "Cooper Flagg showing everyone again why he is in a Tier of his own. People who don’t agree just want to be different"
Duke has gone 7-2 in their first nine games of the season.
They will play their next game on Tuesday when they host the Incarnate Word Cardinals in North Carolina.